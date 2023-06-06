NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Recipe Apps Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Recipe Apps market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are BBC Good Food (United Kingdom), Tasty (United States), Oh She Glows (United States), Big Oven (United States), Food Network in the Kitchen (United States), Yummly (United States), All recipes Dinner Spinner (United States), Cookpad (Japan), Epicurious (United States), SideChef (United States).



Recipe app provides step by step instructions to cook different types of food. It is designed for android, as well as iPhone users and consists of various types of recipes. These recipe apps are available in paid as well as free versions for the users. Moreover, the recipes for different cuisines such as Mexican, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, French and others can be explored on this app. Recipe Apps Market size was valued at USD 342.05 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,098.15 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.15% from 2021 to 2028.



Opportunities:

- Technological Advancements in Mobile Apps



Influencing Market Trend

- Increasing Awareness about the Recipe App among the Users



Market Drivers

- Inclination of Consumers towards the Healthy Food and High Costs Associated with the same is driving the Market



Challenges:

- High Competition among the Major Players



Analysis by End Users (Male, Female), Operating systems (Android, IOS), Cuisine type (Italian, Mexican, Chinese, French, Thai, Spanish, Others), Subscription (Paid, Free)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [BBC Good Food (United Kingdom), Tasty (United States), Oh She Glows (United States), Big Oven (United States), Food Network in the Kitchen (United States), Yummly (United States), All recipes Dinner Spinner (United States), Cookpad (Japan), Epicurious (United States), SideChef (United States),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Recipe Apps Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Recipe Apps market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Recipe Apps market.



