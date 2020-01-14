Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (OTC: RBGLY) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC: RBGLY) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc was announced.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in OTC: RBGLY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc over alleged securities laws violations.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey the plaintiff alleges that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 28, 2014 and April 9, 2019, the Reckitt and its most senior executives perpetrated a scheme, which generated over $3 billion in proceeds, to facilitate opiate abuse among U.S. consumers and mislead investors and the public regarding the health and safety risks of Reckitt's new key opiate product, Suboxone Film.



The complaint alleges that in order to maintain and grow profits, senior executives at Reckitt devised a plan to switch prescribers from Suboxone Tablets to the Company's new proprietary treatment, Suboxone Film. Suboxone Film had similar active ingredients to Suboxone Tablets, however it was dispensed in a thin film placed under the tongue and stored in single-use foil wrappings. Executives planned to create a marketing campaign that touted the purported safety benefits of Suboxone Film over Suboxone Tablets in order to prevent generic competition. Key to this campaign was fabricating safety concerns with existing treatments in order to delay the entry and approval of generics for Suboxone Tablets. Defendants' scheme to fraudulently inflate sales of Suboxone Film was a success. Between 2010 and 2014, the Company's revenues from sales of the drug increased ten-fold to over $840 million annually.



