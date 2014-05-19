Reckless Driving in Virginia Fines Among the Strictest in the State

Virginia Beach, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reckless driving Virginia fines remain to be the strictest in the state, and could become even stricter with more and more cases of road accidents, according to traffic lawyers Virginia Beach. Just last week, a driver who had previous DUI violations causes a crash at Sandbridge Road which claimed the life of five children as well as her own.



According to Virginia Beach traffic lawyers, the Virginia Beach court system is very strict when it comes to cracking down on traffic crimes such as reckless driving and DUI, with penalties almost equivalent to that for assault and battery or even drug possession for a reckless driving conviction. As such, several Virginia Beach traffic lawyers have come together to form law firms specializing in cases requiring a traffic ticket attorney Virginia Beach, DUI attorney Virginia Beach, or any Virginia Beach speeding ticket lawyer in general.



Individuals involved in traffic law related convictions have the right to access to a god lawyer such as a traffic ticket attorney Virginia Beach. While almost every law firm would have the right attorney for the job, at times it is better to seek the legal advice of those who specialize in such cases, just to make sure that the years of experience is there to back them up.



About SRIS Law Group

The SRIS Law Group is a law firm based in Virginia Beach specializing in DUI and DWI cases, with a pool of lawyers backed up by years of experience. As such, finding a DUI attorney Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach speeding ticket lawyer, or traffic lawyers Virginia Beach in general is as easy as booking an appointment with them.



Contact Details:

Lindsay Sullivan

955 Biddie Lane

Richmond, VA 23222

Phone: 804-516-5123