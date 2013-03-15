Evans, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- In late February, government and business leaders from across Aiken County, South Carolina, announced an exciting new venture. A state of the art Recleim recycling facility is slated to open in Graniteville in the summer of 2014. The opening of this new plant is expected to bring approximately 200 jobs to Aiken County when it opens. The press conference, hosted in the Statehouse lobby, was held in conjunction with an organization called Recyclonomics, which is working towards the recycling of as much as 75% of all municipal waste by 2030. Recleim is a startup founded in 2013 and has been met with extreme enthusiasm by state business, and governmental leaders. Governor Nikki Haley, Senator Shane Massey and Recleim CEO Ben Hiokowa all spoke regarding the project moving forward and the importance of local, state, and county governments as well as the local business community for making this project possible.



Part of the effort to stimulate the local economy includes ensuring there is proper housing for all of the skilled labor that will be required for the new Recleim recycling facility. Prudential Beazley Real Estate is working nonstop to ensure there are homes available for the new employees. The Cornerstone community was developed by premiere builders Bill Beazley Homes, and Keystone Homes and offers buyers incentives and contemporary housing. The all new The Retreat at Storm Branch community was built by Bill Beazley Homes and Pierwood Construction. Homes are available with a wide range of floor plans, closing costs and incentives for the new Recleim recycling facility employees.



More information on The Retreat at Storm Branch and the Cornerstone Communities is available through the Prudential Beazley Real Estate website.



