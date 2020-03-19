Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Recliner Sofas Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Recliner Sofas Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



A recliner is defined as the armchair or sofa which reclines when the occupant lowers the chair's back as well as raises its front. It is basically designed in numerous colors, materials, mechanisms, sizes as well as styles with the ability in order to move part of the sofa up and down according to the design. Growth of the travel and tourism industry and other related sectors such as food and beverages, retail, real estate, hospitality, and logistics industries are propelling the growth of the market.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,



Ashley Home Stores (United States), Ekornes (Norway), La-Z-Boy (United States), Man Wah Holdings (Hong Kong), Steinhoff International Holdings (South Africa), Little Nap Recliners (India), Heritage Home (India), American Leather Holdings, LLC (United States), Anji Jinkun Furniture Co., Ltd. (China) and Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (China)



Market Drivers

- Rapid Change of Lifestyle and Improvement in Living Conditions

- High-Spending Sentiments, Awareness of the Latest Technology

- Reduced Insecurity, and Greater Confidence



Market Trend

- Growing Customer Preferences in terms of Factors namely Luxury as well as Comfort



Restraints

- Issue related to High Maintenance Cost



Opportunities

- Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China and India



Challenges

- Need for Secure and Reliable Communication Infrastructure



Competitive Landscape:



Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are Ashley Home Stores (United States), Ekornes (Norway), La-Z-Boy (United States), Man Wah Holdings (Hong Kong), Steinhoff International Holdings (South Africa), Little Nap Recliners (India), Heritage Home (India), American Leather Holdings, LLC (United States), Anji Jinkun Furniture Co., Ltd. (China) and Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (China).



Type (Single-Seater Recliner Sofas, Multi-Seater Recliner Sofas), Control (Power, Manual), End-User (Living Room, Office, Outdoor, Amusement, Hotel, Others), Style (Sectional Sofa, Chesterfield Sofa, Sofa Bed, Others), Material (Fabric, Solid Wood, Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather, Plastic, Rattan, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Parameter/ Research Methodology

Primary Research:

Key sources are industry professionals in the Global Recliner Sofas industry, including management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers that manage the value chain of industry organizations. We interviewed all major sources to collect and certify qualitative and quantitative information and to determine future prospects. In the extensive primary research process conducted for this study, industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, founders and key executives from several of the industry's leading Global Recliner Sofas companies and organizations, we conducted interviews to acquire and verify both quantitative aspects.



Secondary Research:

Secondary research studies critical information about the industrial value chain, core pool of people, and applications. We also helped market segmentation based on the industry's lowest level of industry, geographical markets and key developments in market and technology-driven core development.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Recliner Sofas Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Recliner Sofas Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Recliner Sofas market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Recliner Sofas Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Recliner Sofas

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Recliner Sofas Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Recliner Sofas market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



