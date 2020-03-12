Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- The global reclosers market is likely to derive growth from the increasing number of distribution lines across the world. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Recloser" Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Voltage Type (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage), By Control Type (Electric, Hydraulic), By Phase (Single Phase, Triple Phase, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026, the market will benefit from the increasing demand for electric reclosers.



Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global reclosers market are:



ABB

Eaton

Siemens

G&W

General Electrics

Schnieder

Tavrida

Noja Power

Stelmec and Arteche

Entec Electric and electronic

DNK (Xiamen) Electric Co.

Solomon Corp.

Hughes Power System

Ergon Energy



Key Market Driver – Increasing distribution automation for power reliability



Key Market Restraint – Increasing competition from the unorganized sector.



Reclosers are circuit breakers that are mounted on long distribution feeders. The ability of circuit breakers to cut-off or isolate a section of the line in case of overloads and failures. Reclosers possess the ability to restore power automatically in situations of faults or power disruptions. The reclosers are an integral part of power distribution lines and are vital for the safety of distribution lines spread over public places. The improved power distribution activities such as maintaining quality, enhanced efficiency, and increasing the reliability of these lines have led to increased adoption for the products across the world. The growing adoption and increased demand for reclosers will constitute an increase in the global reclosers market size in the forthcoming years.



The report sheds light on several factors that have influenced the growth of the global reclosers market in recent years and highlights the importance of these factors on the growth of the companies operating in this market. Additionally, the report focuses on several other aspects of the market, such as growth restraints, latest industry trends, and the leading product types.



Electric Reclosers to Witness Increasing Demand



The report segments the global reclosers market based on parameters such as voltage type, control type, phase, and regional demographics. Based on the control type, the market is segmented into electric and hydraulic reclosers. Among these types, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the electric reclosers segment will witness huge demand in the coming years due to their applications in distribution networks. The exceptional properties of reclosers will contribute to the demand for products across the world. Based on phase-type, the three-phase reclosers segment is likely to account for the highest reclosers market share during the forecast period.



Key Industry Developments



In Dec 2018, ABB got an order worth of D90 million from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), a leading power utility in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The order is to build the substation to strengthen Dubai's power grid and reduce carbon footprint.

In March 2019, Siemens got selected by Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) at its Load Dispatch Centre (LDC) located in Kathmandu for upgradation of its 15-year-old Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition/Energy Management System (SCADA/EMS).

In May 2019, Global electric power equipment supplier, G&W Electric announced that it has completed construction of its second facility building in Bolingbrook, IL. which is next door to the headquarters. The aim is to increase the company's manufacturing capacity to meet growing customer demand.

Advancements in Distribution Lines to Create Opportunities for Market Growth



The recent advancements in distribution lines due to industrial expansion in several countries across the world will lead to a subsequent increase in the demand for reclosers. The growing demand for reclosers will have a direct impact on the growth of the global market. In 2018, ABB got an order worth USD 90 Mn for the development of power utilities in UAE. The power utility and substation will strengthen the company's position in the global market. The report includes company developments, similar to the aforementioned activity and gauges the impact of these developments on the global reclosers market.



Segmentation



1. By Voltage Type

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage



2. By Control Type

Electric

Hydraulic



3. By Phase

Single Phase

Triple Phase

Others



4. By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



