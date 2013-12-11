Recognition and Cognitive Memory Improved by Activity

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Researchers have found further benefits from exercise, aside from weight control, weight loss, and overall wellness. Findings from a recent study done at the Boston University School of Medicine have shown that certain hormones may help improve memory and cognition, and those hormones are increased and released during physical activity.



Researchers solicited young adults in good health and measured blood hormone levels along with cognitive and memory performance on a series of tests. They also took into account the participants physical activity levels, and found those who were physically active on a regular basis had improved recall and cognitive memory function.



The hormones in play were all shown to impact the hippocampal region of the brain, some of them stimulating communication between synaptic brain cells and others encouraging the growth of neurons and blood vessels in the same area. The hippocampus is the region of the brain primarily responsible for learning and memory function.



While the results of the study showed that those who were already active benefited, over the course of several months those who began engaging in activity showed improvement in the cognitive and memory recall tests over those who remained sedentary. This shows that no matter what age a person is, memory and cognitive function can be improved by beginning an exercise program.



Researchers also advised they would be continuing a study similar in these lines to see how much benefit can be provided to geriatric and young adults, and if there were any types of exercises that showed more improvement over others. They also stated they would be adding brain imaging to the study to fully prove the improvement with graphs and before-and-after pictures of the results.



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