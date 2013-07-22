Recognizing the Best of the Top 10 Debt Management Companies

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- When folks need financial help, they might want to look into businesses that can provide it, such as the top ten debt management companies. Credit-yogi.com would like to share its wisdom about these organizations, such as:



- When to Utilize such a Business

- What Plans are Available

- Not All Debt Relief Companies are Equal

- Beware the “Bad” Businesses



Time to Hire a Debt Consolidation Company



Any of the top 10 debt management companies can help one out of financial trouble. They join many debts into one payment, making a repayment schedule that one can live with as well as reducing his overall payment. They can assist him in paying off his existing debts faster and perhaps reduce his stress about bill paying. When one has accumulating unsecured debt, such as credit card bills, student loans to take care of, and the like, it may be time to invest in the aid of one of these businesses.



Ask about Debt Relief Plans



There are two different approaches to debt consolidation. One of them is debt settlement. These businesses provide assistance to those who are facing bankruptcy. They approach one’s creditors and offer to settle the debts for a portion of what is owed on them. The other method used is debt management. The top ten debt management companies provide similar services. The company merges the client’s unsecured debt into one monthly payment which they then disburse to the creditors. It also requests lower interest rates or fee waivers for the client.



Compare Debt Consolidation Businesses



When one begins the search for the top 10 debt management companies, he should compare several to see which has the best track record. The Better Business Bureau is a great place to research these companies. If the businesses are enrolled on the BBB’s register, one can find out their ratings. He can also see which, if any, has unresolved complaints lodged with the Bureau. There are also websites that provide information about these companies; be sure to look for them.



Debt Consolidation Company “Red Flags”



Although it’s unlikely the top ten debt management companies have negative customer feedback, some others might. Avoid hiring such a business by keeping some things in mind. Do not accept any plan from a company that has not reviewed one’s financial circumstances. Watch out for those that offer to connect one with government programs to erase debt, as there are no such programs. Also, don’t work with a company that requires up-front fees.



