New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- Albumins are a category of acidic amino acids present in human body fluids and the tissues of plants and animals. The main function of such a protein is to manage the blood colloid osmotic pressure. Throughout the body, albumin is formed in the liver, spreads to the bloodstream, controls blood flow, and transfers molecules, such as bile salts, ions, hormones, and many others. The Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin (HSA) Market size is estimated to grow to USD 116.42 million by 2027 from USD 62.11 million in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 8.2% through the forecast period.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Recombinant Human Serum Albumin industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Albumedix, Merck, Ventria (InVitria), NCPC, Oryzogen, HiMedia, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Eli Liily, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Celldex Therapeutics, Takeda, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche and Cyagen Biosciences.



Market Drivers



Recombinant human serum albumin is subject to high demand due to extensive use in the removal of missing fluid and helps to recover blood flow during severe burn burns, fetal erythroblastosis, hypoproteinemia, surgery, and others. Recombinant human serum albumin has an outstanding capacity to bear multiple ligands due to its hydrophobic characteristics. This has contributed to a rise in sales volume for pharmaceutical applications. It is also used in preventive medication to cure low albumin levels induced by dialysis, anesthesia, stomach infections, pancreatitis, liver disease, respiratory depression, ovarian abnormalities caused by fertility medications, bypass surgery, and other diseases.



The Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market is segmented as follows:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- OsrHSA

- ScrHSA



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Cell Culture Media

- Medical Supplements

- Others



Regional Landscape



Millions of individuals around the globe are immunized yearly with cell culture-based vaccines, while many more are undergoing medication for different cell culture-based medicinal diseases. This will increase the market share over the projected period. In particular, advances in molecular separation technologies and protein purification processes would also favor the growth of the industry. The Food and Drug Administration has authorized clinical trials of human blood albumin extracted from transgenic rice plants in China. The increase in FDA approvals for testing, together with the growth of contract research into drug processing, would also drive the recombinant human serum albumin market.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market.



Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any queries about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.



