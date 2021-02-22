New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The Global Recommendation Engine Market is forecast to reach USD 16.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Content recommendation engine is a tool to generate meaningful recommendations to particular users about products or items they might be intrigued in. Content recommendation engine works on the search keywords practiced by the user, which help in explaining the items the user is viewing for, as well as on the user profile, which later helps in symbolizing the type of items or products the user prefers. In order to create an immersive user profile, the recommendation engine focuses on the history of the user's interactions with the recommendation engine. Recommending news articles on the basis of browsing of news is useful. However, what is desirable is when music, videos, and products from different services are also recommended to the user based on their browsing history.



Click on advertisements as well as pop-ups during browsing pose as the major delivery methods in attracting customers. These facilities involve search engine marketing as well as social media marketing. These marketing strategies involve the use of a recommendation engine in order to attract a huge array of consumers. These advertisements involve products from the search history of the user in order to cater to the demands of that consumer and bring about sources through which that person can acquire that product or commodity.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2599



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Recommendation Engine market and profiled in the report are:



IBM, SAP, Salesforce, HPE, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Intel, AWS, and Sentient Technologies, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Deployment Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



On-Premise

Cloud



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Collaborative Filtering

Content-Based Filtering

Hybrid Recommendation

Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Retail

Media and Entertainment

Transportation

Healthcare

BFSI

Others



Browse Complete Report "Recommendation Engine Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/recommendation-engine-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Recommendation Engine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Recommendation Engine Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2599



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Recommendation Engine market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Trends



Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth



Sacral Neuromodulation Market Analysis



Implantable Ports Market Share



Clinical Laboratory Market Demand



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com