New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The development of AI for retaining customers and gaining new is propelling the market growth.



The Global Recommendation Engine Market is forecast to reach USD 16.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Content recommendation engine is a tool to generate meaningful recommendations to particular users about products or items they might be intrigued in. Content recommendation engine works on the search keywords practiced by the user, which help in explaining the items the user is viewing for, as well as on the user profile, which later helps in symbolizing the type of items or products the user prefers. In order to create an immersive user profile, the recommendation engine focuses on the history of the user's interactions with the recommendation engine. Recommending news articles on the basis of browsing of news is useful. However, what is desirable is when music, videos, and products from different services are also recommended to the user based on their browsing history.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



IBM, SAP, Salesforce, HPE, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Intel, AWS, and Sentient Technologies, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Recommendation Engine market.



Deployment Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



On-Premise



Cloud



Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Collaborative Filtering



Content-Based Filtering



Hybrid Recommendation



Others



End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Retail



Media and Entertainment



Transportation



Healthcare



BFSI



Others



The Recommendation Engine Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Recommendation Engine market landscape



Key details about the regional segmentation of the Recommendation Engine market



Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends



Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Recommendation Engine industry



Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry



Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Recommendation Engine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Recommendation Engine Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Recommendation Engine Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Recommendation Engine Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Recommendation Engine Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



