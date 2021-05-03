The Global Recommendation Engine Market is forecast to reach USD 16.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.
The development of AI for retaining customers and gaining new is propelling the market growth.
The Global Recommendation Engine Market is forecast to reach USD 16.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Content recommendation engine is a tool to generate meaningful recommendations to particular users about products or items they might be intrigued in. Content recommendation engine works on the search keywords practiced by the user, which help in explaining the items the user is viewing for, as well as on the user profile, which later helps in symbolizing the type of items or products the user prefers. In order to create an immersive user profile, the recommendation engine focuses on the history of the user's interactions with the recommendation engine. Recommending news articles on the basis of browsing of news is useful. However, what is desirable is when music, videos, and products from different services are also recommended to the user based on their browsing history.
Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.
The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.
Key companies operating in the market include:
IBM, SAP, Salesforce, HPE, Oracle, Google, Microsoft, Intel, AWS, and Sentient Technologies, among others.
The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Recommendation Engine market.
Deployment Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
On-Premise
Cloud
Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Collaborative Filtering
Content-Based Filtering
Hybrid Recommendation
Others
End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Transportation
Healthcare
BFSI
Others
The Recommendation Engine Market Report Offers:
Deep insights into the Recommendation Engine market landscape
Key details about the regional segmentation of the Recommendation Engine market
Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends
Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Recommendation Engine industry
Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry
Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments
Table Of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Recommendation Engine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Recommendation Engine Market, By Type Insights & Trends
Chapter 6. Recommendation Engine Market, By Application Insights & Trends
Chapter 7. Recommendation Engine Market, By End Use Insights & Trends
Chapter 8. Recommendation Engine Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
