Recommendations for How to Get Rid of Skin Tags Now Available at HowtoGetRidofSkinTagsatHome101.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- HowtoGetRidofSkinTagsatHome101.com, the premier website dedicated to helping people learn about how to get rid of skin tags, is pleased to announce the launch of a new website designed to promote the latest skin tag removal cream known as Revitol.



While skin tags are benign formations that do not point to any underlying health problems, they can appear unsightly and lead to embarrassment, low self-esteem and loss of confidence in social situations. Dermatologists are able to remove skin tags, but it can be a costly process that involves a patient visiting the facility, undergoing an examination and answering personal questions.



Revitol Skin Tag Removal is the only proven method people can use to remove skin tags safely and discretely in the privacy of their own home. The Revitol formula works by drying out skin tags so they fall of on their own without leaving marks or scars, and because Revitol is a natural, homeopathic topical ointment, it is not painful to use, nor will it harm a person’s skin or body.



Despite the fact that Revitol is made with all-natural ingredients, the product should not be underestimated, as it has been proven to effectively remove large skin tags that have been present for long periods of time.



Revitol is only available online from the official website, which offers a full money back guarantee and the option to receive a free bottle with select purchases. People who order Revitol will be billed and have the package shipped to them in a very discrete manner, ensuring that no one will find out about their use of the product.



Those who would like to learn more about the benefits of using Revitol, the best new treatment for skin tags, are encouraged to visit HowtoGetRidofSkinTagsatHome101.com, where they will be able to find a wealth of news, information and reviews that will guide them in their purchases. It is important to keep in mind that the best products for skin tags will not require patients to visit a doctor and will not produce scarring, pain or other bodily harm.



About HowtoGetRidofSkinTagsatHome101.com

HowtoGetRidofSkinTagsatHome101.com promotes products that help people get rid of their skin tags at home without having to go to the dermatologist. The newest product is called Revitol Skin Tag Removal, which is made from all natural ingredients and has been proven both safe and effective. For more information, please visit www. HowtoGetRidofSkinTagsatHome101.com.