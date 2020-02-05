Recon Software Global Market 2020 – Key Application, Opportunities, Demand, Status, Trends, Share, Forecast 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- This report focuses on the global Recon Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Recon Software development in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Central & South America.



The key players covered in this study

ReconArt

SmartStream

BlackLine

Adra

Fiserv

SAP

Gresham Technologies

IStream Financial Services

Aurum Solution

API Software

Xero

Unit4

Cashbook

Trintech

Rimilia

OneStream Software

Open Systems

Launch Pad Technologies

Oracle



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Banks

Insurance

Retail

Government

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Central & South America



