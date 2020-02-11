Reconditioned Ibc Market Growth Analysis by Size, Emerging Trends and Innovative - 2028 : FMI Report

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Reconditioned IBC Market: Overview



Intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) are large-size vessels usually used to ship and stock commodities / raw materials, bulk hazardous chemicals, petrochemical products, etc. With growing international trade, the demand for ocean transportation containers has witnessed a steep growth and has driven the market for intermediate bulk containers. Escalating environmental concerns over recycling / disposal of rigid bulk containers have led to new stringent regulations, thus compelling end users to recover their packaging solutions. Now, re-use of intermediate bulk containers with the previous waste / residues may lead to cross contamination. Hence, bulk industrial packaging manufacturers are out to provide reconditioning services. Reconditioned IBC under-go numerous process and are finally purified from all its previously left residues.

Reconditioned IBC Market: Dynamics



Across the globe, the declined rate to scrap rigid containers on the backdrop of rising inclination towards reconditioned services have led to lower packaging waste. Lucrative growth opportunities in the industrial chemical packaging industry is expected to lead increased demand for reconditioned IBC and are expected to witness rising growth over the forecast period.



Reconditioned IBC Market: Company Developments and Industry Level Trends



Key market participants all across the globe that operate in the bulk industrial rigid packaging market have focus towards collaboration / acquisition with regional as well as unorganized local players who provide reconditioning services.



In August 2018, General Steel Drum LLC ("GSD"), a family owned business announce the acquisition of Cleveland, Ohio based North Coast Container ("NCC") thus servicing the new steel drum, reconditioned drum & IBC needs of its respective customers.

ACN is a recognized national player in the North American steel drum reconditioning industry. In 2010, The Mauser Group announced the takeover of the business of American Container Net, Inc. (ACN) along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Strawser Steel Drum of Ohio, Ltd. (SSD).



Reconditioned IBC Market: Regional Outlook



The global reconditioned IBC market is segmented into seven regions, namely, Latin America, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA).



By the end of 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Reconditioned IBC market followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. Asia-Pacific region comprising countries like India and China are anticipated to witness the highest growth due to increase in industrial trade and globalization especially among its developing economies.



Global Reconditioned IBC Market: Segmentation -



The global reconditioned IBC market can be segmented on the basis of material type into:



-Plastic Intermediate Bulk Containers

-Composite Intermediate Bulk Containers



The global Reconditioned IBC market can be segmented on the basis of size/capacity into:



-Reconditioned IBC with Capacity Up to 150 Gallons

-150- 225 Gallons

-225-300 Gallons

-Capacity of 300 Gallons and above



The global reconditioned IBC market can be segmented on the basis of reconditioning pattern into:



-Rebottled IBC

-Non-UN Approved Reconditioned IBC

-UN Approved Reconditioned IBC

-Washed IBC

-Non-UN Approved Reconditioned IBC

-UN Approved Reconditioned IBC



Reconditioned IBC Market: Key Players



Some of the key players currently operating in the global Reconditioned IBC market are:



-Mauser Group B.V.

-Greif, Inc.

-The Cary Company

-Schutz Container Systems, Inc.

-Recontainers Ltd.

-Industrial Container Services, Inc.

-Mitchell Container Services, Inc

-General Steel Drum LLC

-Rahway Steel Drum Co Inc.

-Metal Drum Co Ltd/The

-James G Carrick & Co Ltd

-Izvar Ambalaj Sanayi VE Ticaret AS

-Clouds Drums Dubai LLC

-Skolnik Industries Inc.