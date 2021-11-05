Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (OTC:RECAF) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2021 -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd is under investigation concerning potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (OTC: RECAF), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on whether a series of statements by Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Canadian based Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana.



On May 11, 2021, National Geographic published an article entitled "Oil company exploring in sensitive elephant habitat accused of ignoring community concerns: Namibians allege ReconAfrica disposed of wastewater unsafely, without permits, and ignored concerns about potential impact of oil drilling on water and wildlife." The article reported, among other things, that Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. "is disposing of wastewater without permits, according to a government minister."



On June 24, 2021, Viceroy Research published a report entitled "ReconAfrica - No Oil? Pump Stock: Drilling blind for oil in Namibia: ReconAfrica is a stock-promoted junior explorer drilling imaginary oil basins in a fragile ecosystem. A disaster waiting to happen." This Viceroy report stated, among other things, that "RECO has a near-zero chance of finding any asset of value in their exploration site, and an even lower chance to capitalize on any find[,]" and that "[t]he rise in RECO's share price has been accompanied by several shill pieces either commissioned by RECO or written by parties with a clear conflict of interest."



On September 7, 2021, Viceroy published another report entitled "ReconAfrica - Another swing, another miss: Despite significant polish, Netherland Sewell's presentation on ReconAfrica's 6-2 well is another set of disappointing results."



Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (OTC: RECAF) declined from $11.00 per share on June 23, 2021, to as low as $4.46 per share on October 25, 2021.



