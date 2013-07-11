Reconstructing Remy: New & Innovative Reading Experience Allows Readers to Shape the Story as They Read

Boynton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Flexible Tales follows up on its two successful releases with something so new, so different that it almost defies description. Written by Michael and Muffy Berlyn, two writers and game designers whose bestsellers have created a huge following, ‘Reconstructing Remy’ truly pushes the envelope of how narratives are structured.



The reader chooses a location to start the reading experience and touches or clicks an item displayed in the scene. The story is then revealed through a dramatic chapter related to that item. Each chapter is structured and written so that prior knowledge of the novel’s plot, scenes and characters is unnecessary. As each new chapter is discovered, the story’s context and plot are woven together unconsciously by the reader. Every person who reads Reconstructing Remy has a different reading experience, a different set of expectations, and different revelations from each of the characters and scenes.



“There are no branching points,” explains Michael Berlyn, cofounder of Flexible Tales, “and no difficult decisions to make. It is not a game or a puzzle — it’s a novel. We used our interactive story editor to help create the unique experience of this novel. Our engine is perfectly suited for the heavy lifting an interactive novel like this requires.”



“The amount of work involved in creating a novel like this was at first overwhelming,” says Muffy Berlyn, long time company collaborator, co-author and co-founder. “We went through dozens of rewrites of each other’s content as well as our own. It took a while, but when we were satisfied with the results, we knew we had created something unique, beyond anything that had been done before.”



Reconstructing Remy is available for the iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, Windows 8, and Surface Tablets. It will soon be available on Windows 8 Phone. Review copies are available on iOS devices by request.



About Flexible Tales

Flexible Tales was founded in 2007 to push the envelope of narrative-based software and to develop software that created new kinds of stories and narrative-based games. Their investment in time and effort to develop tools to enable the creation of non-linear narrative forms comes to fruition with Reconstructing Remy.



Flexible Tales’ first product, The Art of Murder, is a murder mystery, a game with a strong narrative, characters and locations. Interacting with the characters gives insights and reveals new narrative components, and advances the story. The reader has the opportunity to present a suspect and supporting evidence to the D.A. to make a case. The second app, Carnival of Death/Grok the Monkey, is a murder mystery game set in a carnival, with a chimp charged with murdering his partner, Rollo the Magician. Grok includes an interwoven novelette, written by one of the carnival’s characters.



The Art of Murder is available on iOS, Windows 8, and Macintosh.



Carnival of Death/Grok the Monkey is available on iOS, Windows 8, and Macintosh.



Reconstructing Remy: An Interactive Novel is available on iOS and Windows 8.



As a long time collaborator and contributor to Michael Berlyn’s work, Muffy Berlyn is coauthor and codesigner of Tass Times in Tonetown, Dr. Dumont’s Wild PARTI, The Art of Murder, and Carnival of Death/Grok the Monkey and, of course, Reconstructing Remy.



