3DDX Offering New Service-Package

Brighton, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- The new 3DDX 3D reconstruction service-package offers customers the opportunity to get the reconstructive dental supplies and services they need at a rate as low as $75 per arch. 3D reconstruction services have helped dentists around the world plan a better dental care service and prep their patients more effectively for dental care, and the low prices from 3DDX have been made available to encourage more dentists to use the service.



3D diagnostic services and 3D reconstruction services can save the time of ordering a guide and trying to do all of the calculations in office, and can help cut down on dental patient stress as well. Executives at 3D diagnostics wanted to make the services available for less money in order to encourage more dentists to explore using 3D services in their practice more regularly and to help dentists around the world provide more efficient dental care for their patients.



For more information about 3DDX and their new 3D reconstruction package and all new low prices, visit them online at http://www.3ddx.com/.



About 3DDX

3D Diagnostix began as a digital CT scan conversion business that served dentists in 2005, and has since expanded to support a CT imaging department at a local dental school. They offer 3D reconstructions of oral maxillofacial cases and helps with diagnostics and planning for future dental care. They now have offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Middle East and the Netherlands in addition to their original office in Boston, and offer a complete range of digital support services to CT scanning centers and dentists around the world.