Record 191 Financial Technology Investment Deals Drive Singapore Market

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2022 -- 2021 was a record year for financial technology in Singapore with 191 deals transacted, an increase of almost 40% on the year before. The figures represent a 91% increase on the numbers for 2019, showing just how much the market has surged, despite the impact of the pandemic. Total transaction values also demonstrated a significant increase on the figures for 2020, rising from US$2.48 billion in that year to US$3.94 billion in 2021 across merger and acquisition, venture capital and private equity. Singapore fintech companies have not only had an impact on the local market but globally too, with many becoming key tech partners for international brands looking to work with their innovative products and services. According to a report by KPMG, payments continue to be one of the most active sectors in fintech, followed by blockchain and crypto, which attracted more than US$30 billion in investment in 2021.



As a financial technology recruiter, Selby Jennnings has been focused on monitoring the success of the Singapore market as it has expanded at such an impressive rate. The firm provides specialist support to a broad range of organisations innovating within this field, from internationally renowned financial institutions and companies to disruptive, agile start-ups. As well as being a firmly established financial technology recruiter, the team at Selby Jennings also brings a range of other expertise to the table including in vital fields such as hiring for legal and compliance, risk management, investment banking, sales and trading jobs and insurance and actuarial roles. Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with hiring managers at enterprises across the banking and financial services industry. As a financial technology recruiter, the firm has extensive resources to work with and is able to offer a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions.



Selby Jennings has been operating as a financial technology recruiter for many years in the Asia Pacific region and also has a strong international presence. The team in Singapore is also part of a 1,000+ global workforce, which brings a unique international dimension to what the firm does. It helps to have a heritage in the industry that goes all the way back to 2004. Plus, Selby Jennings is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Expansion at the firm has been steady and continuous, driven by a focus on exceptional service and nurturing Selby Jennings' own internal talent. Consultants at the firm are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Today there is a wide range of roles available via Selby Jennings, including VP Prime Brokerage Risk, Credit Analyst [Banking & Finance] and Portfolio Strategy [Energy Business].



"The Financial Services industry once again pivoted itself to offer new products, services and even launch new businesses as a result of the pandemic, and 2022 is already shaping up to be another transformational year," commented Natasha Madhavan, Head of Selby Jennings, South East Asia. "Covid-19 propelled the inflow of funds into Singapore, and with many funds and investment firms hiring through the year across Front and Middle Office roles. 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



