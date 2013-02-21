Record 2012 a Launching Point for Team Green Lawn's 2013 Plans

Centerville, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Despite a down economy and all of the challenges facing small businesses, Team Green Lawn owner Joshua Anderson stated he is thrilled with the record year his company had in 2012. According to Anderson, 2013 looks even brighter, and Team Green Lawn is ready to share its prosperity with as many clients as possible.



“For more than a decade, Team Green Lawn has provided excellent lawn and landscaping service in the Dayton area,” Anderson said. “We have always strived to find ways to give back to our community, and we will continue to do so in 2013.”



Team Green Lawn recently announced its expansion into both the Columbus and Cincinnati markets. Additionally, to streamline Team Green Lawn’s operations, Anderson has added local businessman and entrepreneur Mike Foley to the administrative team. Now, the company is sharing its hard earned fortune by giving away free lawn care.



Foley stated that one of Team Green Lawn’s goals for 2013 is to use social media to provide lucky clients with no-cost services.



“We are giving away two free lawn treatments and three pest control treatments for every 500 likes on our Facebook page,” Foley said. “That is a total package valued at over $300. This is an opportunity that is new to Team Green Lawn. I am happy to be helping a great business expand into new markets and in assisting to streamline and improve Team Green Lawn’s operations.”



Anderson stated he is excited about the experience that Foley will bring to Team Green Lawn and is confident that this new social media initiative will help spread the word about what the company has to offer.



“I really am looking forward to this year,” Anderson said. “We have a wonderful team and we are pursuing a new avenue via social media to let more members of our community know what we are all about. We are all about building relationships with clients and providing them with complete, year-round care for their lawn or property. We offer everything from fertilization to insect control, and we do it in a specifically designed and seasonally scheduled manner. I hope that we’ll see a bunch of people take advantage of potentially getting our services for free.”



“Like” Team Green Lawn on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/TeamGreenLawn, and for more information about Team Green Lawn and its services, visit http://www.teamgreenlawn.com.



About Team Green Lawn

Team Green Lawn has provided full service lawn care and landscaping for more than a decade and does so with a team of technicians that combined have more than 30 years of experience. We service all of Ohio, including Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus and all surrounding areas. Our goal is to partner with our clients to create and maintain a healthy and attractive lawn or landscape. We understand that this is an investment and that like all investments, this one is expected to grow in value—year after year.



Contact: Adriel Arrasmith

Phone: 614-483-0930

Email: adrielarrasmith@gmail.com

Location: Xenia,OH

Website: TeamGreenLawn.com