Record Attendance at TraceGains Webinar as Food Manufacturers Prepare for FSMA Foreign Supplier Verification Program

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- TraceGains hosted a webinar last week titled, “Preparing for FSMA’s Foreign Supplier Verification Program.” Many hundreds of qualified food manufacturers attended because they needed help preparing for the FSMA foreign supplier verification program (FSVP). In August the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a new rule under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), one of two regulating imports – the Foreign Supplier Verification rule. FSMA represents the first overhaul of the US food safety net since 1930s and the change to imports is now changing for the first time too. To view the webinar in its entirety, click this link: http://www.tracegains.com/FSMA-FSVP-webinar.html.



Marc Sanchez co-presented with Gary Nowacki, CEO of TraceGains. Sanchez represents FDA-regulated companies in the food, dietary supplement, beverage, cosmetic, medical device, and drug industries. The webinar covered what importers would be required to develop, maintain, and follow for each food imported, unless an exemption applied. Sanchez presented on the seven components that importers would need to conduct as part of their FSVPs:



- Compliance status review of foods and suppliers

- Hazard analysis

- Supplier verification activities

- Corrective actions (if necessary)

- Periodic reassessment of the FSVP

- Importer identification at entry

- Recordkeeping



TraceGains, Inc. (www.tracegains.com), founded in 1998, is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments who are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents. TraceGains delivers full service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



TraceGains is proven to empower people to quickly solve problems, speed audits, and simplify continuous product improvement. From C-level executives to quality and strategic sourcing departments this supplier document management solution simultaneously reduces costs while improving quality – automatically. Food & beverage makers, restaurant chains, nutraceutical manufacturers, and any company challenged with raw material or ingredient variability can benefit from TraceGains’ supplier compliance and supplier impact solutions.



Companies quickly identify how individual suppliers and raw materials affect product outcomes such as customer satisfaction, profitability, yield, and quality. Suppliers are continuously evaluated and rank-ordered on new business-critical KPIs which go way beyond the traditional measures of cost and on-time delivery.



Actionable intelligence is quickly leveraged for supply chain and ingredient optimization. By automatically reducing ingredient variability, finished goods are more easily and cost-effectively produced, while the cost of poor quality is significantly reduced. Charge-backs and stock-outs are kept to a minimum; purchasing and negotiating power with suppliers is increased. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400