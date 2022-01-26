Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2022 -- Figures from the end of last year show record financial technology funding in South East Asia during 2021. Funding levels spiked more than three times in the first nine months of the year, reaching $3.5 billion, which is a record amount. About $2 billion of this can be attributed to 13 mega rounds i.e. those rounds that raise upwards of $100 million. A large volume of the interest that drove this funding was directed at either late-stage fintech firms or those in series C funding and beyond - this reflected the general tendency of investors to be more risk-averse during the pandemic. Nearly half of the region's deals can be attributed to activity in Singapore, which attracted $1.6 billion in financial technology funding, including six mega rounds. The success in the region over the past year bodes well for the 12 months to come with all the indications pointing to the sector continuing to grow in 2022.



As a financial technology recruiter with a rich history in South East Asia, the team at Selby Jennings has watched the market expand over the years, including thanks to the sharp increases in funding in 2021. The firm's expertise in fintech has allowed it to work with a broad spectrum of businesses, from innovative disruptors to well-established global names in finance. Today, many teams require a financial technology recruiter to help optimise the recent increase in funding and create the conditions for greater growth. Selby Jennings is a leading specialist in this field and also has a wealth of expertise in many other areas in banking and financial services, including legal and compliance, risk management, corporate and investment banking, sales and trading and insurance and actuarial. The firm uses a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to create hiring options for businesses of all types and has access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals.



One of the major advantages of working with a financial technology recruiter like Selby Jennings is the genuinely global reach that the firm has. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings has expanded over the years to a truly worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. A focus on internal support has ensured that Selby Jennings is a financial technology recruiter with a resilient and agile team able to deliver throughout challenging economic conditions. All consultants work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies and are trained on an ongoing basis. There is a wealth of roles available through the firm today, including M&A Associate, AVP/VP [Control Room], Cloud Engineering Team Manager, Quantitative Developer [Equities/FICC] and Operational Risk Manager [Banking and Finance].



"The Financial Services industry once again pivoted itself to offer new products, services and even launch new businesses as a result of the pandemic, and 2022 is already shaping up to be another transformational year," commented Natasha Madhavan, Head of Selby Jennings, South East Asia. "Covid-19 propelled the inflow of funds into Singapore, and with many funds and investment firms hiring through the year across Front and Middle Office roles. 2022 will be a busy year to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about financial technology recruiter Singapore visit https://www.selbyjennings.sg



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +65 3165 1400.



For more information about Selby Jennings SG services, please go to https://www.selbyjennings.sg.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.