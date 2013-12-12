Record Sound Files with High Quality Through the Voice Recorder Application

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Free Voice Recorder is a new software application introduced by Free Recorders to record audio in the form of high-quality digital files. This app helps users share or compile recorded sound files to a movie or other formats, without any hassle. Free Recorders guarantees that the Voice Recorder is designed to fulfill every unique requirement of customers, in relation to sound recording.



A satisfied user of Free Voice Recorder says, “It’s a great alternative for recording utility for Windows OS, it is totally free and compatible, and it has a nice instructive interface which helps users easily record voice.”



The features of Free Voice Recorder include one-touch recording option, easy saving of files, extremely lightweight interface and so on. Potential customers can download this application from the website Download.com powered by CNET. Free Recorders guarantees that the software tool is very much user-friendly and, as a result, people with little experience in recording voice can also run it quickly in a convenient manner.



The website says, “The ease of use of the free voice recorder is also much higher than most people suspect, built with a simple user interface in mind. Anyone who can follow instructions will be able to use this free voice recorder.”



CNET has hosted this application and has carried out scanning to prevent threats from spyware and virus. New users can read the reviews of customers provided on the website Download.com to gain an insight into the effectiveness and functionality of the Free Voice Recorder . Full specifications, features and ratings are also available at this website. The Free Voice Recorder appears to be a reliable and compatible software tool for voice recording purposes.



To get more information about the Free Voice Recorder, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Voice-Recorder/3000-2170_4-75937533.html



About Free Recorders

Free Recorders focuses on the development of audio and video recording tools with several user-friendly features. This company aims to deliver high-quality recording applications at affordable rates.



Media Contact

Free Recorders

URL: http://www.freerecorders.com