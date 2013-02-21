Recording Artist Lucas Hoge to Release New Track, Kickin' Nascar

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Nashville, Tennessee’s Lucas Hoge has been in the music industry for years and over that time has had multiple successful releases spanning indie releases to television. With his newest soon to release “Kickin’ NASCAR,” he lends us a piece of music that stems deep from within the heart of all NASCAR fans, with lyrics that rev the listeners soul as they collide with his seamless integration of this songs perfect instrumentation. Hoge wrote this song along with famed Nashville songwriters Jim Bicknell and Jeff Wood, who could not have chosen a better performer to really take this song to the next level.



Hoge has an extensive musical background stemming from early in his career singing lead for two bands Southern Cross and Xtreme Devotion, which helped establish the foundation to later bring in TV credits on the hit Warner Brothers show Smallville.



Hoge has also worked with top talent as Toby Keith and Faith Hill, and has appeared on Saturday Night Live, in a Toby Keith Christmas production, on Animal Planet, and this list keeps going on and on, too. The song is available on myspace at: http://www.myspace.com/lucashoge/music/songs/kickin-nascar-30787947



Hoge is truly a superstar musician and it shows through again with “Kickin’ NASCAR”. Please view a private stream of the song at this Soundcloud page: http://snd.sc/YgrXj0



