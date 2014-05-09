Recording Artist Sarantos Delivers a True Musical Blend of Emotional Power on His Upcoming Album "Not Where I Wanna Be"

Fenton, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Sarantos grew up in a family that was passionate about music. Serving as a way to connect with others, he now uses music to share his tumultuous life experiences and attempt to change the way people think. Having written more than 2,000 songs based on personal struggles including cancer, the death of his father, and the challenges of being an asthmatic singer, his new album “Not Where I Wanna Be” represents a desire to change minds.



Being an international music figure has always been his lifelong goal, but it wasn’t until the death of his father in 2010 that Sarantos decided it was time to make it a reality. Emotionally driven and backed by nostalgic Pop and 80s Rock instrumentals, “Not Where I Wanna Be” communicates joy and pain in life. Deeply personal, yet energetic, the album is the ideal illustration of the healing power of music. It is also an album that will attempt to help reshape a lackluster music industry.



As more and more struggling musicians attempt to combat a scene that is both highly corporate and that connects less with its listeners, Sarantos enjoys connecting with his fans often. In addition to releasing all of the tracks from “Not Where I Wanna Be” by November of 2014, his various social media sites will connect with listeners through interviews, personal videos, and a ton of other extras.



It is his understanding of both the distribution and consumer side of music that prompted Sarantos to take a unique approach to his new album. By handpicking the best tracks of his extensive song library, it is his goal to make “Not Where I Wanna Be” a must-have album. By purchasing this album, fans will also have a chance to make a difference, and 33 percent of all sales will benefit charities including the Make-a-Wish-Foundation, American Heart Association, and more.



Four of the tracks on the album are available for purchase on top online music vendors including iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby, and ReverbNation. The entire album will be available worldwide in November. Continuing his dedication to connecting with his fans worldwide, Sarantos is releasing a new song and video every month and to interact with listeners using various social media sites. For more information on Sarantos, “Not Where I Wanna Be”, and to become a part of his inclusive social network, visit http://www.melogia.com, his Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/Sarantosmelogia, or his YouTube page at http://www.youtube.com/user/SarantosMelogia.



Additional Contact:

Terrance Schemansky

3000 Records

P.O. Box 285

Fenton, MI 48430

press@3000records.com

http://www.melogia.com

(586) 480-3000