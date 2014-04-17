Phoenix Recording Launches Music Instrumentals Available for Instant Download at Low Cost

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Featuring Hip Hop, Dubstep, Pop and R&B instrumentals genres, phoenixrecording.com offers an entire slew of services for artists right from their computer. Individuals can download mp3 and 16 bit instrumentals at low costs (starting at just $9.95) for their mixtapes and albums directly from the music production company’s own website. The site also offers High Definition, 24 bit “trackedout” beats for affordable prices.



What this new feature means for artists is that they will no longer have to go into the studio to get custom beats made. From buying directly, artists can literally save hundreds and even thousands of dollars on the production of a music track. Now, all artists have to do is take the purchased and professionally produced instrumental to their local studio to record, mix, and add vocals. It’s that simple!



Since 2001, Phoenix Recording LLC has been operating as a recording studio that focuses on the production of Hip Hop, Pop and R&B music. They have worked with a variety of artists around the world. Based in Phoenix, the production company also works closely with recording studios in Los Angeles. The production team consists of three brothers: CEO, CT and (Hip Hop Producers) Damian, and Derek Aletniq. Phoenix Recording is known for using the latest and most advanced technology to get the most futuristic sounds and intricate beats available on the web to date.



About Phoenix Recording

Phoenix Recording offers professional music production, custom beats and instrumentals for sale.



For media inquiries regarding Phoenix Recording LLC, individuals are encouraged to contact

CEO, CT Aletniq directly at (2135382969)

or via email at (producer@phoenixrecording.com).

To learn more about their instrumental instant downloads, visit: www.phoenixrecording.com