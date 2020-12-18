Recover Data from the QuickBooks Transaction Log File with E-Tech's .TLG Recovery Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2020 -- In QuickBooks, the Transaction Log File or the TLG file is one of several files that QuickBooks creates whenever a company file is opened in a new place.



The main file has the extension .QBW. The .QBW.ND file helps the QuickBooks Database Server manage access to the file. The .QBW.TLG file stands for Transaction Log, helps recover data in case the main file gets corrupted. Every transaction created in the company file are duplicated in the .TLG file as a kind of backup.



It is recommended that the .TLG file be kept in the same folder as the QuickBooks company file, the .QBW file, at all times. If the .QBW file is moved or copied somewhere, the .TLG file should be copied with it.



A major concern is that the .TLG file grows substantially faster than the actual .QBW file, leading to huge files-much larger than the actual .QBW file.



QuickBooks tries to write to this huge .TLG file in addition to doing its real work, and when the file gets too big, the computer just runs out of memory. This causes errors and unexpected shutdowns in QuickBooks. An overgrown file can be thwarted by running the Backup routine from the File menu in QuickBooks and making sure to choose Complete Verification. This process ensures a healthy data file. QuickBooks then resets the .TLG file.



Having this TLG file grow very large can affect both QuickBooks performance and the size of regular backups, as a regular backup from inside QuickBooks includes this file. The other backup options may not include the file by default, and do not reset it either. Although the TLG file is in the same folder as the company file, it is not a good idea to manually delete this file.



If the .QBW file is missing or deleted, or if the QuickBooks data file was accidentally moved to the recycle bin, a full recovery is possible if the .TLG file is valid. This is done by replaying the .TLG file into an older backup.



E-Tech offers a service to recover data from the .TLG file and replay it back to a previous backup of the data file. The service will recover lost QuickBooks data by merging data in the TLG file into a previous backup (QBB) or copy of the data file.



More service specifications for the QuickBooks TLG Data Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-file-data-services/quickbooks-tlg-data-recovery-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk