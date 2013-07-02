Recover Deleted Files with iPad Backup Extractor Mac

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Accessing backup files of iPad on the user’s computer is now possible with the help of iPad Backup Extractor Mac. Wondershare provides a tool with which recovery of deleted files from iPad can be done. It also helps to extract photos from iPad backup. Viewers will get exact details through Wondershare.com which shows the extraction of files like videos, photos, messages, contacts and notes from iPad backup.



iTunes usually generate backup files when it is synchronized with iPad and which is in the form of unreadable database. The database can be extracted with the help of iPad Backup Extractor Mac tool before reading. This website offers Wondershare Dr.Fone for Windows and Wondershare Dr.Fone for Mac in order to recover deleted files.



Wondershare.com guarantees the users that iPad Backup Extractor Mac and Windows are reliable and safe. This website also provides two simple steps about the backup extracting process. A preview of iPad data in backup can be viewed before starting the process. Wondershare also gives a free trial option of the iPad Backup extractor Windows version and Mac version. Both can be downloaded from this website by the users. Customers need to run the tool on the computer after installation. The Wondershare website will show the appearance of the main window after running this application.



The website says, “No matter the Mac version or the Windows version you're adopting, you can follow the steps to extract your iPad backup. Download the trial version for free to have a try. Choose the one right for your computer's system.”



Wondershare.com also shows details to extract photos from iPad backup with examples. The Wondershare iPad Backup Extractor Windows version can recover data from iPhone 4, 5, 4S, 3GS, iPad 1 and iPad Touch 4. This website also provides informative articles related to the recovery of iPhone photos, contacts, notes, call history, messages and others. Wondershare has more than 80,000 likes in Facebook and viewers can follow it on Twitter also. The website suggests users to back up data regularly in order to avoid data loss.



To get more information about Wondershare iPad Backup Extractor Mac, visit http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/ipad-backup-extractor.html.



About Wondershare

Wondershare offers software related products and services to diverse customers worldwide. Wondershare was established in the year 2003 and is located adjacent to Hong Kong International Financial and Trade Center Shenzhen, China. The Chinese government has granted many preferential policies related to the software industry exceptionally to Wondershare, which consist of governmental support and tax privileges. The Ministry of Science and Technology of People’s Republic of China has certified Wondershare as a National High-Tech enterprise.



