Recover Deleted iPhone Calendar by Using Wondershare Dr.Fone

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Even touching the iPhone screen in a wrong way can by chance delete information from the device. Retrieving key lost data from an iPhone is always a concern for majority of the users. Whether the data deletion occurred by chance or due to device error, there are ways to restore the lost data. Wondershare has launched new application software which helps to recover your deleted iphone calendar.



Wondershare Dr.Fone shares how to restore calendar on iphone in an efficient manner. The product support team at Wondershare says, “Wondershare Dr.Fone software gives an option for the users to preview the lost files before recovering and can choose to restore only the most important files back to the iPhone”. This software offers dual ways to find the lost iPhone calendar either straight away from iPhone or else from old iTunes backup. Wondershare Dr.Fone has brought in separate versions for both (Windows and Mac) and can be connected with any kind of iOS devices.



Wondershare Dr.Fone allows users to scan and restore lost data directly from specific versions of iPhone 4, iPad 1, iPhone 3GS and iPod Touch 4. This software also supports iTunes backup by connecting this to store lost data from any iOS device. Wondershare offers a free trial version to be used with the right one for specific iOS devices.



Dr.Fone offers simple data recovery software. Users can easily download the application and install the same to the particular device. Once the application software has been fully installed, users need to connect the iPhone with the computer and initiate the scan. It is possible to switch to any of the recovery option that appears - Recover from either iPhone or else from iOS devices. Choose the most appropriate recovery option and click the “Start” button for scanning. After the scanning process gets over a list of lost data will be displayed in different categories and users can preview the lost data categories individually and save the specific data needed by simply clicking the “Recover” button. For more details on how to recover deleted iPhone calendar, visit http://www.wondershare.com/disk-utility/iphone-calendar-recovery.html



