Recover Deleted or Lost Data with the New Mac Any Data Recovery Pro 12.8

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Mac-Data-Recovery, the reliable Mac Data Recovery software developer, releases powerful Mac Any Data Recovery Pro 12.8 and Free Mac Any Data Recovery. Mac-Data-Recovery is a famous Mac data recovery software company. Mac-Data-Recovery is dedicated to developing the best data recovery software for the users all over the world.



Mac-Data-Recovery provides many kinds of professional data recovery software, including Mac Any Data Recovery Pro, Mac USB Flash Drive Data Recovery Pro, Mac Pen Drive Data Recovery Pro, Mac External Hard Drive Data Recovery Pro, Mac Seagate External Hard Drive Recovery Pro, Mac Digital Camera Photo Video Recovery, Mac SD Memory Card Data Recovery Pro, Mac Photo Recovery Pro and Mac Video Recovery Pro for Apple's Mac OS X platforms. Each software program is designed to fulfill a specific need, and many programs are considered leaders in their markets and have been awarded for excellence.



Mac Any Data Recovery Pro works well to recover deleted files or lost data on Mac, recover emptied Mac Trash, recover lost files from formatted drive, unmounted drive, unreadable drive, lost/deleted APFS partition and solves data loss cases in many situations, such as disk damage, drive failure, CPU failure, system crash, hard drive corruption, virus infection, hard drive format, software error, deletion, format disk, empty Trash folder, sudden power-off, earthquake, thunderstorm, etc.



Free Mac Any Data Recovery supports data recovery from Mac hard drive, SD/CF/XD Card, digital devices, external Disk, SSD, USB/Pen/Zip drive and other storage devices. The Free version allows Mac users to recover up to 2GB files for free.



About Mac-Data-Recovery

Mac-Data-Recovery is the leading Mac data recovery software provider. This developer focuses on data recovery on Mac platforms. Today, Mac-Data-Recovery products and services are trusted by more than 10 million users worldwide. After years of development, Mac-Data-Recovery Software has helped millions of users successfully in the field of data security. Mac-Data-Recovery is committed to providing software that brings safety to people's lives.