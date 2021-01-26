Recover Forgotten or Unknown QuickBooks' Passwords with E-Tech's Password Recovery Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- QuickBooks requires one to manually enter the password every time access to the company file is granted. This ensures that the data is safe and secure. QuickBooks also requires the password to be changed every 90 days.



A QuickBooks password must contain a minimum of seven characters, at least one numeric character, at least one uppercase letter should be used and should not contain spaces.



QuickBooks requires a password for each data file. If you have multiple company files, you may need to have a password for each of those company files.



There are two ways to recover a forgotten password, using the QuickBooks Automated Password Reset Tool or by resetting the password with the security question



"Before downloading the QuickBooks password recovery tool, you must first need to verify the ownership to the QuickBooks company file by filling up an online form. It is crucial to precisely fill the information in the password reset form to download the password recovery tool for changing QuickBooks Desktop password, "E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Sometimes users complain of errors such as "the old password you entered does not match your existing password" or "we're having trouble changing your password… you reset the Admin password using this QuickBooks license recently."



E-Tech's Password Recovery Service has the solution. The service will recover or reset your password from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service can recover or reset the password from the data file so you can open the file as the Administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Password Recovery Service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/.



