Recover JPG/JPEG/PNG Photo with File Recovery Software

Brea, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Users often encounter this situation. While re-formatting the hard drive or partition, re-partitioning of a hard drive, deleting the original partition, or modifying an existing partition of size, a location may cause the loss of files. Usually, the user has forgotten to backup important data. With these poor conditions, Aidfile still provides a robust and fast recovery, which saves the user’s time.



Picture & photos file will "lose" in certain situations. For example, it may lose a images file if Imagery processing software is forced to quit unexpectedly, or if your computer has a power interruption while you're writing, or if you close the file without saving changes,or virus attacks,or fomatted by a mistake,or deleted by a mistake operation.



JPEG (named after the Joint Photographic Experts Group who created the standard) is a commonly used method of compression for photographic images. The degree of compression can be adjusted, allowing a selectable tradeoff between storage size and image quality.



Portable Network Graphics (PNG) is a bitmapped image format that employs lossless data compression. PNG was created to improve upon and replace GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) as an image-file format not requiring a patent license.



Digital cameras are easy to take digital JPG/JPEG/PNG photos/images/pictures without film or extra cost involved. However, a big problem with digital cameras is that the media cards which are used to save digital JPG/JPEG/PNG photos/images/pictures can be easily improperly operated, and you may run the risk of losing your precious JPG/JPEG digital pictures.



Digital JPG/JPEG/PNG photos/images/pictures loss due to accidental format, deletion or other reasons such as power failure, virus infection, etc. from storage media such as hard disk, camera media card, external ZIP/USB drive, removable smart media, memory stick, SD cards, etc.



If so, you need professional data recovery software for JPG/JPEG/PNG recovery to solve your problems. Aidfile Recovery is recommended to recover digital JPG/JPEG/PNG pictures.



Aidfile Recovery is useful JPG recovery software that will search for and recover lost digital JPG/JPEG/PNG photos/images/pictures from storage media such as hard disk, camera media card, external hard drive, ZIP,USB drive, removable smart media card, memory stick, SD cards, etc. under Windows 2000/2003/XP/Vista/2008/Windows 7/windows 8



Retrive lost png image files from hard disk drive,CompactFlash card,memory stick,miniSD card,xD picture card,MultiMediaCard (MMC),SD Card,SmartMedia,Digital Cell Phones,Zip Disk,DVD,PCMCIA PC,Micro Drive,USB or some other storage drives 2? Aidfile supports previewing a variety of file types, such as pictures, photos, and text files. Through the preview of files, you can accurately determine whether a correct file is restored.



Preview of certain file types are not supported. In that case, you can also preview the file by the hexadecimal system as well as ASCII and Unicode encoding to indirectly confirm the correctness of files.



Contact:

John K. Williams

Marietta, GA

Website url: http://www.aidfile.org/photo-recovery.htm