Recover Memory Card with CardRecoveryPro

There are many reasons behind loss or deletion of info from the memory card. Sometimes human errors are responsible for data loss crisis and sometimes unknown errors or software conflicts cause such disaster. In all these circumtances memory card users starts worrying about lost or deleted files, but instead of worrying, CardRecoveryPro is capable of helping people get rid of this issue. Improper handling or ejection of the memory card from computer or laptop in between file transfer is the common reason which always results in loss of files.



CardRecoveryPro is a comprehensive tool for data recovery from memory cards. This advance application lets people to retrieve memory card files and recover deleted/lost media files from various types of memory cards which include CF cards, SD cards, Multimedia cards, Smart Media Cards etc. CardRecoveryPro makes use of advanced scanning algorithms and technology for faster location and recovery of deleted & lost information. CardRecoveryPro makes Transcend SD card photo recovery easy and also lets its users to rescue media files in different formats from memory cards of different makes like Kingston, SanDisk etc.



Key Features of CardRecoveryPro:



- Preview Recovery: Thumbnail display of recoverable photos or files.



- Batch Recovery: Recover multiple files at one time.



- Safe Recovery:The recovery process is safe and risk-free.



- Support All Devices:Camera, SD card, Cell Phone, Memory Card, USB, PC, Mac, MP3 and more.



- Simple & Interactive GUI: The software is easy to use. No technical experience required. Do-It-Yourself in 3 easy steps: Connect device, Scan, Select files -- and the recovery is complete !



- Raw Recovery: The software supports more than 100 different file types. Recover lost or deleted files on the basis of their file signatures with the advanced Raw Recovery feature included in the software.



Reviews of CardRecoveryPro:



Rod Smith: All the deleted files were recovered files without a problem.



About LionSea™

LionSea Software Co., Ltd is a modern enterprise integrating science and technology, industry and trade. Our top notch technical team is composed of excellent technologists, designers, programmers and testers. Our management team brings extensive experience in business, management and software development to our enterprise. We adhere to the principle:" User First, Product Excellent, Brave in Innovation and Never Stop Improving".



