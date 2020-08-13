Recover or Reset the QuickBooks Data File Password and Access the File as an Administrator

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- To ensure the safety of company data, QuickBooks Desktop requires certain complex passwords.



QuickBooks requires changing a password every 90 days and will prompt you to change your password before the end of the 90 days, as well as remind you on the expiration date.



The need to change passwords frequently, and select complex combinations, has led to a rise in forgotten passwords, experts say.



Moreover, QuickBooks requires a password for each data file. With multiple company files, a password is required for each of those company files. Users are required to choose a complex password for files containing sensitive data such as social security numbers, credit card numbers and employers' identification numbers, and you can only change the password if you are the administrator. Doing so, QuickBooks believes it has significantly lowered the instances of theft. Requirements for a complex password are between 8-16 characters, at least one uppercase character and one lowercase character, at least 1 number (0-9) and at least one special character. The username cannot be used as a password and there cannot spaces in a password.



E-Tech recommends using the QuickBooks Password reset tool if a password is forgotten or unknown when accessing a company file.



The password recovery tool, however, requires owner verification of the QuickBooks company file by filling up an online form. "It is crucial to precisely fill the information in the password reset form to download the password recovery tool for changing QuickBooks Desktop password," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Sometimes users complain of errors such as "the old password you entered does not match your existing password" or "we're having trouble changing your password… you reset the Admin password using this QuickBooks license recently."



E-Tech's Password Recovery Service has the solution. The service will recover or reset your password from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service can recover or reset the password from the data file so you can open the file as the Administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



