Recover Your Data the Easy Way

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Losing precious data can be more of a pain than most people could imagine. Your years of hard work and perseverance vanishing into thin air can never be a pleasant feeling. To save you from the embarrassment and despair, we bring to you the smoothest and the most effective data recovery services in the market. Recovering your data has never been this simple! With Platinum Data Recovery, your important files and media are always safe, just around the corner, waiting to be recovered.



Established in the year 1996, Platinum Data Recovery has carved an impressive niche for itself in the industry, helping thousands of individuals and organizations recover their lost data. It started from a small, nondescript office in the city of Los Angeles and has found its way to being the major office with the latest technology and equipment it is now. Clean surroundings and a calm atmosphere mark the aura and ambience of the organization. We have come a long way from where we started. It is this journey that has provided us with the rich experience and specialised skills that we now possess. Now in business for more than 16 years, our success rate and passion for excellence has fuelled our growth and continues to do so. Associate with us to see a glimpse of our success for yourself.



Ours is a professional organization that is skilled in recovering lost data from storage devices like flash drives, SD cards, micro drives, DVD, CD and a lot more. At Platinum Data Recovery, your data is in safe hands with its confidentiality intact.



Our business is more about our customers than anything else and we ensure utmost care is taken to provide efficient and smooth data recovery solutions to them.



Our team of experts is dedicated to providing the highest level of customer care along with data recovery services. They have access to cutting edge data recovery technology. Combine the technological edge with their years of industry experience and you have the best team of specialists you’ll ever need to recover your data.



Not only do we believe in delivering the most advanced technological services, we also believe in having an equally strong focus on customer experience. We have coupled our technical competency with our management skills and built a business that prides itself on delivering a seamless customer service experience. Because we understand our customers’ need for privacy, we maintain the confidentiality of their data at all times.



Our task, however, does not get over with simply recovering your lost data for you. Our experts also provide you with the knowledge and resources required to ensure that your data is safe in the future. We provide holistic and customized data recovery and backup solutions for organizations and businesses. We also believe in assisting our customers after the sale. Hence, we ensure we provide our customers with the know how to avert a risk in the future.



We started out with just a handful of certified and trusted employees. Now we boast of over 20 highly skilled and qualified employees who believe there is no data that can escape recovery and make sure they live up to their beliefs.



With the highest success rate in the industry, we can safely promise to bring all your lost data back to you. Be it a file you deleted accidentally or a hard disk you lost somewhere, it is our promise to get all of it back for you.



Our extensive experience in the field gives us an edge over our competitors. We have successfully recovered data for big and famous companies like ABC, NBC Televisions, Boeing corporation, UCLA university, Starbucks, and a lot more. You only have to let us work for you once to get the same set of specialised services for your business.



With over fifteen years of experience behind them, our highly skilled engineers make recovering lost data a seamless task for you. Let our qualified engineers recover your lost data for you!



Our quick turnaround time and professional services by highly skilled experts set our business apart from our contemporaries. Our services come at a surprisingly affordable price, given the skill and expertise with which we work. Our services do not burn a hole in your pocket and leave you feeling more than satisfied on the whole. Every time you’d lose some data, you’d want to come to us for the same seamless and delightful experience.



We believe that prevention is far better than cure. Which is why we inform our customers about the technical know-how of keeping their data safe. You could have a traditional storage device or a highly advanced one, our services cater to all your data recovery needs. Come to us for easy and cost effective recovery of your valuable data. Lose no time because the longer you take to reach us, the longer you are in possession of data you have no control over. Feel free to call us!



