Recovering QuickBooks Passwords Even when It Seems Impossible

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2021 -- To protect critical data, QuickBooks Desktop requires passwords for data files to meet certain security requirements such as at least 7 characters letters, numbers, or special characters, at least 1 number and at least 1 uppercase letter.



It is also recommended that passwords be changed every 90 days. Passwords are mandatory for users with sensitive information which makes certain that only authorized users can access data. With QuickBooks Desktop Accountant or Enterprise Accountant, the QuickBooks File Manager helps keep track of passwords for each file.



QuickBooks also demands a password for each data file, so in case of multiple company files, a password would be needed for each file. With QuickBooks password security, the Administrator will be notified if any users have not set up a password. In case of a forgotten Admin password, the Password Reset tool can be used to reset the password.



According to Intuit, users of QuickBooks 2016/Enterprise 16.0 (R7), customers running SDK applications that need to access QuickBooks in unattended mode must log in to QuickBooks after the security update to apply the changes.



Personally Identifiable Information data that QuickBooks Desktop detects to require a strong password is the employee social insurance number, company CRA Business Number, company bank details, company credit card account number, fixed assets account number, other assets account number, Supplier CRA Business Number, Supplier Account Number and the employee's birth date for QuickBooks 2018 versions.



E-Tech's password recovery service will recover or reset your password from all versions of QuickBooks Data files. In case of a forgotten Administrator password, the service can recover or reset the password from the data file so the file can be opened as the Administrator. This service works with all versions of QuickBooks including QuickBooks for Mac, QuickBooks Enterprise, Pro, and Premier.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks Password Recovery service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/password-recovery/.



