Recovering Substance Abuser Reaches out to Alcoholics/Addicts with Compelling New Book - Providing a Non-Religious Alternative to the '12 Steps'

‘My Clean and Sober Life’ by Michael L. Plouffe takes readers from the depths of the author’s own despair to his dramatic transformation during and after recovery. Packed with advice for anyone looking to end their own addictive habits, the book is resonating with readers around the world.



Back-Cover Synopsis:



The true story of my journey, from 37 years of drug and alcohol addiction, to the recovery program I use to regain control of my life. I take you through my program and introduce you to a new and positive way to live that is filled with gratitude, happiness, serenity and love.



A must read for anyone suffering from chemical dependency and wanting a new way of life, clean and sober.



As the author explains, his book offers alternative footsteps to follow for those who choose not to pursue the religious route to recovery.



“Addiction is a serious problem for millions of North Americans and submitting one’s control to God is just one option. Like most, I got caught up in the lies, job loss, abuse and debt that my addiction brought – but I wanted my recovery to be based on my own inner strength,” says Plouffe, who now proudly lives addiction-free.



He continues, “I checked into the LifeHouse Treatment Centre in Ottawa. By working with substance abuse professionals and others in varying stages of recovery I was able to modify my behaviour organically and build the new life I had always dreamed of. My book explains this process to others, in the hope they will have the confidence to pursue their own recovery options.”



While Plouffe’s approach was non-religious, the author makes it clear that people should commit to the option that works best for them.



“This certainly isn’t an attack on religion or its healing practices; history shows that religion can be powerful and that it works for some. My book is simply an alternative approach for the sector of society that isn’t actively religious and may not want to ‘convert’ purely for the purposes of recovery,” he adds.



About the Author: Michael L. Plouffe

Michael L. Plouffe struggled with addiction for almost forty years; before undergoing a life-changing recovery at Ottawa’s LifeHouse Treatment Centre.



The author is married to his wife, Jacqueline and has two daughters, Michelle and Stephanie.



The family reside in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.