RECOVERY SUPPORT Is a Free Podcast That Supports Anyone Recovering from Addiction

"RECOVERY SUPPORT with Kevin Bergen" is a free podcast dedicated to giving any addict the comforting boost they need when nobody is around. Addiction recovery is often a lonely road. One of the best sources of support comes from the 12-step programs, but no one can be with you 24/7. Listeners to RECOVERY SUPPORT can play any episode right from the podcast homepage at http://recoverysupport.podbean.com or download and play in the car, at the gym, during work, or while falling asleep. The show is also available by searching "RECOVERY SUPPORT" in the podcast section of the iTunes Store.



Kevin Bergen records each show with the recovering addict in mind. As a licensed therapist specializing in sex addiction, he works with substance abuse, relationship problems, gambling, and even video game addiction. He chooses show themes based on what has helped real clients. Mr. Bergen comments, teaches, comforts, and reads selections from books and articles that pertain to the experience of addiction recovery.



Here is what people are saying about "RECOVERY SUPPORT with Kevin Bergen": "I’ve been looking for something like this. This podcast explains where our compulsive behaviors and addictions might come from. Info about sexual compulsions is helpful in giving me some awareness about my destructive patterns. To the host, thank you. –Rey "Bergen’s voice is a healing tone that helps me through my days. His themes cover daily struggles in an addict’s life. I listen to many recovery podcasts, and this is by far my favorite. –LoyalListener254 Many subscribers listen to each episode over and over until the next one is released.



About “RECOVERY SUPPORT with Kevin Bergen”

RECOVERY SUPPORT is a free podcast produced twice monthly. A “podcast” is an on-demand radio show that listeners to access whenever they want via its website or subscribe and download shows to an iPod, smart phone, or other personal media player. Kevin Bergen produces RECOVERY SUPPORT on behalf of recovering addicts as part of his activities in directing The Center for Counseling, Recovery, & Growth.



