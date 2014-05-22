Recreation and Sports World Offers Portable Mini Bike Pumps at Affordable Prices

Traverse City, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Recreation and Sports World offers today’s best bike gear deal. People can buy cheap, portable, mini bike pumps from $5 - $35. They will find portable handhelds to pro-gear from Topeak and Topizi here. Recreation and Sports World has pricing designed for everyday riders in mind – ones adventure budget can handle it.



After careful analysis of each product Recreation and Sports World presents 15 highly rated mini bike pumps. The information is presented in two areas. Visitors to the Recreation and Sports World site will find a page with all 15 air pumps evaluated side by side for quick comparison. Each brief product description on this page gives the reader just enough to pique their interest and provides the price. If customers want to learn more about any of the products they need only click on the product of their choice and navigate to a page where they can review the item further, read the customer reviews and even make a purchase.



Each review is an honest assessment of the product by fellow consumers and is not written to push one product or another on the consumer. This site saves time so that consumers don’t have to search through the hundreds of products on the market. Experts at Recreation and Sports World have already chosen the best rated bike pumps at the most affordable price.



If one is a bike enthusiast, hiker or camper a portable pump makes sense. If one has ever been stranded because of a flat bike tire, a $20 bike pump would be money well spent. If one is looking for a handy and practical gift for a friend or family member, consider one of these bike pumps.



From our portable mini pumps to our full-frame roadside kits – people will find the right portable mini bike pump for themselves or the bike lover in their life. With warranties, guarantees, and premium aluminum high PCI pumps and gauges, Recreation and Sports World has ones outdoor adventures covered when it comes to keeping tires as firm and responsive as they want them to be.



To see these products or order a portable mini bike pump visit http://recreationandsportsworld.com/category/bikes/cheap-portable-mini-bike-pumps



Contact:

Recreation and Sports World Online

http://recreationandsportsworld.com/

mcpheejudy@gmail.com

Traverse City, MI