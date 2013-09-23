Recreation, Sports, Youth Activities Expert Launches New Consulting Firm

Shreveport, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Oscar Smith, Jr. has launched Oscar Smith Consulting LLC to serve municipalities, military installations, and private entities. “I am honored and excited to be able to help others reach and exceed their recreation, sports, and youth activities goals. I have always been very passionate about the benefits of recreational activities. Recreation is an elixir to the mind, soul and body,” he says.



Smith’s professional background includes twenty-five years experience in developing, managing and growing recreation, sports, and youth activities programs in the United States and abroad. He is a big proponent of the value of recreation being taught at a young age. Research has shown that the benefits of recreational engagement last a lifetime. He often says, “He who recreates never grows old.”



His areas of expertise include: program start-up, development, implementation, and evaluation; strategic planning; process improvement; program growth; policies and procedures; budgeting; training procedures; national programs such as Hershey’s Track & Field™, Pop Warner Football™, and Little League® Baseball and Softball; program certifications, staffing and volunteer recruitment and management; recognition and awards, and others. “With my breadth and depth of experience, I am able to truly partner with community and installation leaders to develop, implement, and enhance programs for their residents. I am a consultant, but first consider myself to be a partner in the success of communities. Every community deserves top-notch recreational programming. That is my mission,” he adds.



About Oscar Smith, Jr.,

Oscar Smith, Jr., president and managing consultant of Oscar Smith Consulting LLC, is a recreation, sports, and youth activities expert. His firm provides consulting, training, coaching, and speaking services and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana. He accepts clients from across the United States and abroad, including military installations, municipalities, and private entities. He is a graduate of the United States Navy Officer Candidate School (OCS) in Newport, Rhode Island. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Pedagogy from Mississippi State University, and his Master’s in Nonprofit Management from Louisiana State University in Shreveport. For more information, please visit www.oscarsmithconsulting.com.



Oscar Smith, Jr., President & Managing Consultant

Oscar Smith Consulting LLC

1810 Jenkins Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71101-5142

318-350-7660 (phone)

Email: oscar@oscarsmithconsulting.com

Website: www.oscarsmithconsulting.com