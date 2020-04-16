Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- The recreational boating market players are developing new products to enhance their global footprints. They are introducing boats equipped with bow thruster and joystick control for better maneuverability. For instance, in January 2020, Grady-White Boats announced the launch of outboard boats equipped with gas-powered engines and joysticks for better consumer experience.



Manufacturers are collaborating with distributors, dealers, and rental service providers to increase market penetration. The market players are participating in product launches and events to launch their boats and accessories. For instance, in January 2020, Toronto International Boat Show was organized in Canada in which manufacturers participated to introduce their boats equipped with advanced technologies.



Aquatic recreational activities have increasingly become a trend in recent years, fueled new growth opportunities in recreational boating market. Numerous water recreational activities such as duck hunting, skin diving, water skiing, and fishing are gaining tremendous popularity. The prevalence of water recreational activities has inherently surged lately, due to rising disposable income and increasing urbanization. Consequently, this has generated prominent growth opportunities for recreational boat manufacturers.



Studies estimate that North America could offer lucrative growth opportunities to the companies operating in the recreational boating market. Water sports activities, being one of the most popular recreational activities in North America, have helped recreational boat sales to grow at an exponential rate.



Private and public authorities in the region are investing heavily to create recreational boating infrastructure. Taking May 2019 for an instance, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's BIG (Boating Infrastructure Grant) program contributed USD 20 million to construct needed amenities and facilities for boating.



Apart from this, the advent of technologically advanced boats, increasing disposable income along with growing national tourism infrastructure have impelled individuals to opt for recreational activities, offering new business strides for recreational boat manufacturers in North America.



The emergence of high-tech boats highlights the deep commitment of industry participants towards improving existing recreational boat portfolio. Groupe Beneteau, Yamaha Motor Corporation, Brunswick Porter Inc., Brunswick, Malibu Boats, Maverick Boat Group, Inc., Correct Craft and Grady-White Boats, Inc., are some of the These companies are engaged in developing advanced boats.



