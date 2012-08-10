Recreational Vehicle Dealers in the US - New Market Report Now Available

New Transportation research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- Extended vacation: RV sales will recover slowly as more Americans hit retirement and the road
The recession shook the Recreational Vehicle Dealers industry. Consumers suddenly lost a large degree of purchasing power as the value of their savings plunged in 2009. Also, crisis in the financial sector severely disrupted credit flows to RV dealerships, stifling any resilient RV purchasing activity. Beyond current economic woes, the industry is well situated for recovery. Despite difficult purchasing conditions, the RV lifestyle, defined by outdoor activities and domestic travel, remains popular with a key and growing demographic: baby boomers.
This industry sells new and used motorized or towed recreational vehicles (RVs). The industry also provides repair services and part sales.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
