Increase in the number of Recreational Vehicle sales across the Canada, Mandatory requirement of insurance Fueling the Demand & Owing To Urbanization and High Disposable Income People Are Buying Recreational Vehicles



Major Players in This Report Include,

Intact Insurance (Canada), Western Financial Group (Canada), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Farmers Insurance (United States), USAA (United States), GEICO (United States), MetLife (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), State Farm (United States), Shelter Insurance (United States),



What do you know about Recreational Vehicle Insurance?

The sales of recreational vehicles in Canada is booming, registered retail sales of 8.88 billion Canadian Dollars (USD 6.73 Billion) in the 2019 fiscal year. Thereby, the demand for RV insurance is also surging with increased accidents and injuries. RV insurance offers coverage such as bodily injury and property damage liability, uninsured motorist, personal injury protection, limited property damage, property protection, comprehensive, and collision to recreational vehicles. During the upcoming years, the market is expected to flourish at a rapid pace. There are several international players are operating within the market.



On 15 Aug. 2019, Intact Financial Corporation, a leading RV insurance provider announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Princeton Holdings Limited to acquire The Guarantee Company of North America, a specialty lines insurer in Canada and the U.S., and Frank Cowan Company Limited ("Frank Cowan"), a managing general agent ("MGA") focused on specialty insurance for a cash consideration of approximately $1 billion.



Market Drivers:

- Increase in the number of Recreational Vehicle sales across the Canada

- Mandatory requirement of insurance Fueling the Demand

- Owing To Urbanization and High Disposable Income People Are Buying Recreational Vehicles

-



Market Opportunities:

- Growing RV Sales Expected to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market



Market Trends:

- A Trend towards Online Policy Purchase



The Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Financed RVs, Rental RVs), Application (Towable RVs, Loan-Free RVs), Coverage Type (Bodily Injury and Property Damage Liability, Uninsured Motorist, Personal Injury Protection (PIP), Limited Property Damage, Property Protection, Comprehensive, Collision), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales (Agents, Brokers, Others)), Vehicle Type (All-Terrain Vehicles, Dune Buggies, Golf Carts, Mini-Bikes, Motor Homes, Recreational Vehicle Trailers, Snowmobiles, Others)



Try a limited scope research document specific to Country or Regional matching your objective.

