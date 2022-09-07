New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Recreational Vehicle Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Intact Insurance (Canada), Western Financial Group (Canada), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Farmers Insurance (United States), USAA (United States), GEICO (United States), MetLife (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), State Farm (United States), Shelter Insurance (United States).



Definition:

The sales of recreational vehicles in Canada is booming, registered retail sales of 8.88 billion Canadian Dollars (USD 6.73 Billion) in the 2019 fiscal year. Thereby, the demand for RV insurance is also surging with increased accidents and injuries. RV insurance offers coverage such as bodily injury and property damage liability, uninsured motorist, personal injury protection, limited property damage, property protection, comprehensive, and collision to recreational vehicles. During the upcoming years, the market is expected to flourish at a rapid pace. There are several international players are operating within the market.



Market Trends:

A Trend towards Online Policy Purchase



Market Drivers:

Increase in the number of Recreational Vehicle sales across the Canada

Mandatory requirement of insurance Fueling the Demand

Owing To Urbanization and High Disposable Income People Are Buying Recreational Vehicles



Market Opportunities:

Growing RV Sales Expected to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market



The Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Financed RVs, Rental RVs), Application (Towable RVs, Loan-Free RVs), Coverage Type (Bodily Injury and Property Damage Liability, Uninsured Motorist, Personal Injury Protection (PIP), Limited Property Damage, Property Protection, Comprehensive, Collision), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales (Agents, Brokers, Others)), Vehicle Type (All-Terrain Vehicles, Dune Buggies, Golf Carts, Mini-Bikes, Motor Homes, Recreational Vehicle Trailers, Snowmobiles, Others)



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



