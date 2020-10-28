Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Recreational Vehicle Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Intact Insurance (Canada), Western Financial Group (Canada), Aviva plc (United Kingdom), Farmers Insurance (United States), USAA (United States), GEICO (United States), MetLife (United States), Liberty Mutual (United States), State Farm (United States) and Shelter Insurance (United States).



The sales of recreational vehicles in Canada is booming, registered retail sales of 8.88 billion Canadian Dollars (USD 6.73 Billion) in the 2019 fiscal year. Thereby, the demand for RV insurance is also surging with increased accidents and injuries. RV insurance offers coverage such as bodily injury and property damage liability, uninsured motorist, personal injury protection, limited property damage, property protection, comprehensive, and collision to recreational vehicles. During the upcoming years, the market is expected to flourish at a rapid pace. There are several international players are operating within the market.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend

- A Trend towards Online Policy Purchase



Market Drivers

- Increase in the number of Recreational Vehicle sales across the Canada

- Mandatory requirement of insurance Fueling the Demand

- Owing To Urbanization and High Disposable Income People Are Buying Recreational Vehicles



Opportunities

- Growing RV Sales Expected to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market



Restraints

- High Cost Associated with the Recreational Vehicle Insurance



The Global Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Financed RVs, Rental RVs), Application (Towable RVs, Loan-Free RVs), Coverage Type (Bodily Injury and Property Damage Liability, Uninsured Motorist, Personal Injury Protection (PIP), Limited Property Damage, Property Protection, Comprehensive, Collision), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales (Agents, Brokers, Others)), Vehicle Type (All-Terrain Vehicles, Dune Buggies, Golf Carts, Mini-Bikes, Motor Homes, Recreational Vehicle Trailers, Snowmobiles, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



