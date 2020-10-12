Recreational Vehicles Batteries Market Revenue, Opportunity and Value Chain 2020-2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- According to the report, the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market is projected to surpass US$ 600 Mn by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Increase in global warming across the globe is prompting most vehicle manufacturers to develop efficient vehicle technologies for their vehicles, which is anticipated to boost the recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market across the globe. Technological advancements in the vehicle battery technology have enabled automakers to increase the cruising range of electric vehicles. This, in turn, is expected to increase the trend toward electric vehicles and subsequently, boost the recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market during the forecast period.



Expansion of Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Batteries Market



The surge in demand for luxury and comfort vehicles across the globe is projected to boost the recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market during the forecast period. North America recorded significantly high production of recreational vehicles in 2018, which continued in 2019, leading the region to account for a significant share of the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market. Camping and trekking activities are increasing globally, as people are spending more on outdoor travels resulting in an increased demand for traveling vehicles for tourist. This is likely to drive the demand for travel trailers and consequently, boost the segment. This, in turn, is projected to propel the demand for recreational vehicles across the globe and subsequently, fuel the recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market.



Based on voltage range, the 12 volt segment held a major share of the global market. Rise in the use of in vehicle luxury systems and appliances in recreational vehicles is expected to propel the 12 volt battery segment. Most vehicle systems employed in recreational vehicles operate on 12 volt systems, as 12 volt is a safer voltage for DC circuits, thereby making this voltage highly popular.



Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Recreational Vehicles [RVs] Batteries Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79385



Regional Analysis of Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Batteries Market



The global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominated the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market in 2019. It is anticipated to hold a leading share during the forecast period, due to rise in production and sale of recreational vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The increased demand for electric vehicles across North America is another factor boosting the recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market in the region.



A few of prominent players operating in the global recreational vehicles (RVs) batteries market include Crown Battery, Discover Battery, East Penn Manufacturing, EnerSys, Exide Technologies, Fullriver Battery USA, Go Power!, Harris Battery, Interstate Batteries, Johnson Controls, Lifeline, MIDAC Batteries, MPower, Navitas Systems, RELiON Batteries, Smart Battery, Trojan Battery, and U.S. Battery.



Global Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Batteries Market: Segmentation



Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Batteries Market, by RV Type



Travel Trailer

Fifth Wheel

Class A

Class B

Class C



Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Batteries Market, by Battery Type



Lead Acid Batteries

Flooded Batteries

AGM Batteries

Gel-type Batteries

Lithium Batteries

Fuel Cell



Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Batteries Market, by Voltage Range



6 Volt

8 Volt

12 Volt

24 & 36 Volt

48 Volt

Others



Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Batteries Market, by Battery Function



Starting Batteries

Deep Cycle Batteries

Dual Purpose Batteries



Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Batteries Market, by Sales Channel



OEM

Aftermarket/Replacement



Recreational Vehicles (RVs) Batteries Market, by Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Recreational Vehicles [RVs] Batteries Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=79385



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information, we offer customized solutions through adhocreports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key tohelp enterprises reach right decision.