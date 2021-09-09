Recruit Top Cyber Security Talent with Leading Recruitment Agency – Glocomms USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2021 -- A leading recruiter in the thriving business market, Glocomms USA offers one-of-a-kind recruitment services for cyber security firms in the USA to help them gain the best talent in the industry. They provide executive search, recruitment, and staffing services to fill IT and Cybersecurity jobs in the Security industry. The firm assists IT and Cybersecurity companies with recruiting, acquiring, and retaining high-impact employees for mission-critical positions.



Their recruiters have access to a large network of IT and cybersecurity specialists and submit the best resumes to the hiring managers in the IT sector. Their recruiters review each candidate to ensure that it matches the job description and requirements of IT/Cybersecurity companies that have engaged Glocomms on a consulting or contract staffing basis.



The company personalizes the whole recruitment process to meet business goals and creates customizable assets to boost brand identity while also offering a more consistent candidate experience. Their job board capabilities can help businesses manage the candidate pool and source candidates from the top channels. They help businesses make an impact at each candidate touchpoint to better attract the top talent you need to impact your growth.



"The number of jobs in the cyber security sector is increasing year on year with the sector set to experience job growth of 37% per annum until at least 2022. If you are a talented cyber security professional, you will be in high demand for years to come. We as a recruitment agency can help businesses gain the perfect candidates for the job. We believe loyalty is never granted but earned mission after mission" commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of Selby Jennings.



Glocomms optimize how businesses hire using a holistic recruitment process with the power of custom reporting to boost efficiencies and stay compliant. Their expert recruiters help businesses attract top talent, get qualified candidates, and work as a team to recruit right in less time. The company connects each step of the recruitment process so hiring teams can easily collaborate on candidate evaluation, planning, and more—in one centralized, easy-to-use process.



Glocomms USA is one of the most well-established businesses in the IT & Tech recruitment industry in the USA. The company provides permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment from global hubs all over the world. The company has spent years networking with the top companies, hiring managers and professionals in the tech industry to create an extensive network. In addition to recruiting for cybersecurity firms, the company also provides recruitment services to various industries including commercial, cloud & infrastructure, development & engineering, and many more.



About Glocomms

Glocomms goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn. As part of the Phaidon International group, they work alongside 71 world-leading companies as a preferred recruitment partner to find the tech talent they need, so they can focus on what they do best – redefining the game.



For more information, please visit https://www.glocomms.com/.



Social Media Profiles:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkgc2DTFh94JWzxHrLcYdng

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glocomms_/?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/glocomms

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Glocomms/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Glocomms



Contact Details



Glocomms

622 3rd Avenue 8th Floor New York,

NY 10017

Phone: +1 646 759 4560