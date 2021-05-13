Recruiting Agency Software Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants: iSmartRecruit, Zoho, Avionte, TempWorks Software

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Recruiting Agency Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Recruiting Agency Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Recruiting Agency Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Zoho (India),iSmartRecruit (United States),COMPAS Technology (United States),Avionte (United States),TempWorks Software (United States),Recruiterflow (United States),Chameleon-I (United Kingdom),eBoss Online Recruitment Solutions (New Zealand),Firefish Software (United Kingdom),Oorwin labs (United States),Mettl (United States),CATS software (United States)



Definition and Brief Overview of Recruiting Agency Software:

Recruitment agency software lets the users to design an in-house career portal that directly connects job seekers with company. Its Advanced search features help to detect the duplicate resumes saving from the tedious task of resume sifting. The software has unique features of auto-customisation to different business processes and their needs which makes it flexible and easy to design variations for specific roles.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Recruiting Agency Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Emergence of Social Platforms



Market Drivers:

Benefits Such as Increased Efficiency is Fuelling the Growth

High Demand of Efficient Hiring of Suitable Candidates



Opportunities:

Increased Opportunities in Developing Regions

Adoption of Online Recruitment Solutions



Challenges:

Short Term Challenges for Reduced Demand for Hiring



The Global Recruiting Agency Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment (On premise, Cloud), Features (CRM, Candidate management, Internal HR, Interview management, Job posting, Others), Organisation size (Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Other), Pricing (Monthly, Annually, One-time license)



Merger Acquisition:

In October 2018, Saba Software Inc. one of a major vendor in talent development solutions announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lumesse, one of a leading provider of talent acquisition, talent management and learning experience technology in Europe



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



