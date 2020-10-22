Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- All New! 2020 COVID Edition

The "Global Recruiting Agency Software" examines the market for Global Recruiting Agency Software and the various changing dynamics and growth trends. The report reviews the growing market for Global Recruiting Agency Software, market size and estimation till 2026 by key business segments and applications, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Recruitment agency software lets the users to design an in-house career portal that directly connects job seekers with company. Its Advanced search features help to detect the duplicate resumes saving from the tedious task of resume sifting. The software has unique features of auto-customisation to different business processes and their needs which makes it flexible and easy to design variations for specific roles.

List of players profiled in this report: Zoho (India), iSmartRecruit (United States), COMPAS Technology (United States), Avionte (United States), TempWorks Software (United States), Recruiterflow (United States), Chameleon-I (United Kingdom), eBoss Online Recruitment Solutions (New Zealand), Firefish Software (United Kingdom), Oorwin labs (United States), Mettl (United States) and CATS software (United States)

The report was prepared by conducting numerous in-depth interviews with leading vendors, industry experts and independent research along with data collected through various authenticated secondary sources including annual reports, press releases etc. Primary data collection includes mediums such as telephonic interview, LinkedIn in mails, email, analyst call, press conferences, virtual meetings that took place post Covid i.e in last few months of 2020.

Deployment (On premise, Cloud), Features (CRM, Candidate management, Internal HR, Interview management, Job posting, Others), Organisation size (Small Business, Midsize Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Other), Pricing (Monthly, Annually, One-time license)

Market Drivers

- Benefits Such as Increased Efficiency is Fuelling the Growth

- High Demand of Efficient Hiring of Suitable Candidates

Market Trend

- Emergence of Social Platforms

Restraints

- Availability of Free Platforms

Opportunities

- Increased Opportunities in Developing Regions

- Adoption of Online Recruitment Solutions

Challenges

- Short Term Challenges for Reduced Demand for Hiring

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

South & Central America (Argentina, Chile, and Brazil)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa)

Europe (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia)



