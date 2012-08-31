Recruiting Tips for North Carolina High School Football Players

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- Football season has kicked off in high schools and colleges across North Carolina. Besides the obvious need to warm up, improve skills, and get back into top-shape, high school student athletes need to attend football practice because it can help them get recruited to a university football team by being able to showcase their skills to their high school coach and even possibly to college recruiters.



As a member of a high school football team, it is important to remember that playing is a privilege – not a right. Players earn their play time just like everyone else. Because at the end of the day, it is the football coach’s decision who gets to play and who has to sit out.



Show up on-time. Every time. Not only will this help you get more out of your scheduled practice, but it will also show your coach that you are dedicated to the sport. Recruiters also want to know that you are dedicated and conduct yourself as a responsible adult.



Listen to your coach. We don’t mean just listen in the background while you catch up with your friend – Actively listen to your coach and give them your full attention. Especially when he/she is giving instruction on a play. This not only shows respect, but will also show your coach you are a team player.



Practice is also an opportunity to work on your skills that may not be as strong. Practice is designed to help you improve your game, so don’t be afraid to challenge yourself and learn new things. It is important in sports, and in life, to stay motivated to learn and grow.



