Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Recruitment Agencies in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Over 2007-2012 Saudi Arabia's market for recruitment services expands by 7% CAGR due to expanding population and large expatriate workforce. Industry's turnover enjoys average annual growth of 8% over 2007-2012 as a result of employment issues in Saudi Arabia leading to higher revenue for recruitment agencies. Industry rather fragmented, served by almost 8,000 entities, with nine leading players generating 14% of turnover in 2012. High profit margin at 54% of turnover in 2012 encourages new players to enter the industry. Saudi industry of recruitment agencies expected to see 7% CAGR over 2013-2018 due to strong economic growth and private sector developments.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Recruitment Agencies in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7491. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Recruitment Agencies in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7491 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Employment Agencies, Personnel Supply.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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